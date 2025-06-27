A “high-explosive projectile” has been destroyed by Royal Navy divers who also cleared “underwater obstructions”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Personnel from Bravo Squadron based on Horsea Island in Portsmouth were deployed to Jersey to demolish a “historic” live ordinance. As reported in the Jersey Evening Post, the bomb disposal team were called over the weekend - finding the ordinance and moving it to a safe location to dispose of it.

Royal Navy divers, based at Horsea Island in Portsmouth, were deployed to destroy a "high-explosive projectile" in the ports of Jersey. Pictured: Views of Horsea Island, Port Solent and beyond. | Simon Frost - @frosty_the_droneman

Several “underwater obstructions” were also removed from the waters around the Ports of Jersey. They were discovered during hydrographic survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Commander James Oxley, commanding officer of the Bravo Squadron dive team - which includes personnel from Portsmouth and Plymouth - said unexploded ordinances remain a real risk to the public.

He told the Jersey Evening Post: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the public services and first responders who worked hard to not only assist in the location of the high explosive projectile, but also their work to reassure the public and keep any disruption to a minimum throughout the operation.”

He added: “I am also really pleased that my team were able to assist the Ports of Jersey with the identification and removal of several underwater obstructions in the days following the bomb disposal operation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bravo Squadron is one of the Royal Navy’s two Fleet Squadron Area Diving Groups - tasked with keeping British waters safe. Personnel are among the most highly skilled and intensely trained in the force. As well as dealing with unexploded bombs, they are tasked with water maintenance and carrying out battle damage assessments.

The squadron is made up of 60 clearance divers and support staff spread across Horsea Island and Devonport. They are also on standby for the Nato alliance’s Submarine Rescue System. Personnel can be tasked with contributing to rescue efforts for stricken submariners.