Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales set for Portsmouth return on Sunday - what time?
HMS Prince of Wales is due back in home waters between 3.45pm to 4.35pm, according to the King’s Harbour Master.
The warship had been in Glen Mallan in Loch Long after leaving Portsmouth on Friday August 2. Sailors attended The Northern Ammunition Jetty for a routine logistics visit. Crowds had gathered in Old Portsmouth, next to the Spinnaker Tower, and at Spice Island to watch the 65,000 tonne warship depart.
A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.”
HMS Prince of Wales had left Portsmouth two days after HMS Queen Elizabeth returned after spending several months in Rosyth to fix a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault.
