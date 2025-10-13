An emotional ceremony has been organised to honour those who lost their lives in the Battle of Trafalgar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wreaths will be laid to mark the great victory of Lord Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. The annual commemoration at Nelson Monument on Portsdown Hill will commence next Tuesday (October 21) from 11am.

The Equestrian, Secular and Chapterial Order of Saint Joachim, will lead the ceremony. The Chevalier Roger Batterbury KJ, OSCS, said: “It is an absolute honour to be part of naval history by the laying of a wreath representing the Order of St Joachim at the ceremony on Trafalgar Day at the monument erected to commemorate Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A service to commemorate Trafalgar Day and the life of Admiral Lord Nelson took place on Monday, October 21, 2024 at Nelson Monument on Portsdown Hill. The 2025 commemoration has been organised. | Sarah Standing (211024-3649)

“He is a unique figure in the history of our Order and our nation. Being here at the Nelson Monument is in itself part of the history of Lord Nelson. I’m a local person who was taught about Nelson at school so to be here today is a great privilege and I feel very humbled.”

The Nelson Monument was built to honour Lord Nelson, Britain’s most famous naval leader. It has stood for over 200 years, with the foundation stone being laid in 1807. The monument was created from subscriptions raised by the navy officers and men of the Fleet who served under Vice Admiral Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Local members of the Order of St Joachim - Anthony Kinght MBE, KJ and Roger Batterbury KJ, OSCS, have co-ordinated this year’s wreath laying ceremony with the support of HMS Collingwood. Commander Will Procter will be representing the base, accompanied by Warrant Officer Chris Lindop and a contingent of sailors. Rev Josh Bell, the Chaplain conducting the Order of Service, is from HMS Collingwood and will be supported from a member of the Order of St Joachim, the Revd David Stephen Butler.