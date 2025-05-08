Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth MP has paid tribute to veterans ahead of VE Day celebrations across the city.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has spoken of his deep pride in the Armed Forces personnel and their families and thanking them for their “invaluable contribution” to the city and country.

Stephen Morgan has paid tribute to Armed Forces personnel, veteran, and their families ahead of VE Day 80 celebrations. | Stephen Morgan MP

It will be a day of celebrations and commemorations across Portsmouth and the UK with Thursday, May 8 marking 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Mr Morgan said: “Today our city will come together to reflect, rejoice and remember the sacrifice made by so many 80 years ago to secure the freedoms we enjoy today. I will be joining celebrations today in our city and a national event in London to pay our respects.

“I am deeply proud of our brave Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families, and look forward to thanking them for the invaluable contribution they make to our city and country.

“Today I will also be remembering my own grandfather, who served in the Royal Army Service Corp, and like so many Portsmouth veterans returned to our city 80 years ago as a hero. We will never forget them.”

VE Day is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany 's unconditional surrender during World War II.

The MP has also backed the launch of the government’s new UK-wide veteran support system called VALOUR. It has £50 million of funding with the purpose to ensure that veterans have easier access to essential care and support.

The aim of the system is to set up a network of VALOUR-recognised support centres in every nation and region of the UK, enabling them to provide more tailored local support.