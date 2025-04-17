Air ambulance lands in Buckland Park as paramedics attend emergency incident in Hanway Road

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An air ambulance landed in a Portsmouth park yesterday as it rushed to a nearby incident.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended an incident in Buckland yesterday.Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended an incident in Buckland yesterday.
Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended an incident in Buckland yesterday. | Stu Vaizey

The helicopter landed in Buckland Park as paramedics attended an emergency incident in Hanway Road last night (April 16). As well as an air ambulance, two ambulances were at the scene to help with the situation.

Footage was captured of the air ambulance landing and taking off but the circumstances have not yet been confirmed. The News has approached the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service, as well as Hampshire police, for a comment and we will provide an update as soon as there is more information.

Click here to find out about The News’ emails and get our headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Air ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice