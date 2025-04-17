An air ambulance landed in a Portsmouth park yesterday as it rushed to a nearby incident.

The helicopter landed in Buckland Park as paramedics attended an emergency incident in Hanway Road last night (April 16). As well as an air ambulance, two ambulances were at the scene to help with the situation.

Footage was captured of the air ambulance landing and taking off but the circumstances have not yet been confirmed. The News has approached the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service, as well as Hampshire police, for a comment and we will provide an update as soon as there is more information.