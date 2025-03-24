The Coastguard were called into action last night after two people were seen in the water off Eastney.

The people were spotted at around 8.51pm on Sunday, March 23, with crews from Portsmouth Lifeboat Station rushing to locate them. The two people had managed to get to a moored boat and were “cold and wet” with the coastguard rescuing them and taking them back to the station for further treatment from the ambulance service.

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station posted an update on social media. They said: “ The crew were quickly on scene where the two people had been able to recover to a moored boat but both wet and cold.

“They were transferred to the lifeboat and returned to Portsmouth Lifeboat Station where the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and an Ambulance Crew were awaiting their return for further assessments and ongoing care.

“On handing over the casualties the crew debriefed while the shore crew prepared the boat to go back into Pagers for our next service.”

The post added: “The RNLI is the charity which saves lives at sea and 100 per cent funded by your donations. Our volunteers can only do this thanks to your kind donations and continued support of their family, friends and employers. Remember If you see somebody in difficulty on or near the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”