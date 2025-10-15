Fire fighters tackled a blaze in Portsmouth yesterday after it spread from the basement to the ground-floor of a restaurant.

A number of fire engines rushed to the scene on Queen Street after reports that a restaurant was on fire at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 14. The road was closed off while crews dealt with the blaze at Admiral’s Fish & Chips & Kebab.

A section of Queen Street was closed off on Tuesday, October 14 as fire crews tackled a blaze at a restaurant. | Google Maps

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called to fire in a takeaway restaurant in Queen Street, Portsmouth yesterday.

“Firefighters were alerted at around half two to find a fire in the basement’s extraction system had spread via ducting to the ground-floor. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze before checking for any fire spread and clearing the smoke with ventilation fans.

“The stop message came in at 4.12pm.”