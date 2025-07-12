Fire crews across the region managed to stop the spread of a farm fire yesterday after a large pile of straw caught alight.

Firefighters from Havant, Alton and Liphook tackled the blaze in Petersfield on Friday, July 11 after being alerted to mid-morning. Working through the heat of the day they managed to surround the fire and stop it spreading to nearby fields.

Off-road vehicles from Fareham, Bordon and Alresford assisted with the incident as the 80-tonne pile of straw was broken down and spread out using farm machinery, allowing the fire fighters extinguish it using jets and hose reels.

Hampshire fire crews tackle blaze at a Petersfield farm | Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews left the scene at 3.32pm. While this fire was successfully put out, the fire service are asking people to be on the look out during the hot weather.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “In this hot weather fires can take hold and spread very quickly, so make sure you know what to do if you see a fire in the countryside this weekend.

“Stay safe, tell us the location, size and any other relevant information – what’s on fire? Are there buildings or landmarks nearby? Download what3words to your phone to help us locate fires quickly.”