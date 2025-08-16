GAFIRS called out to two separate incidents in Stokes Bay as teens and a swimmer get in to trouble
With the hot weather, many people are flocking to the beach, however the dangers of the water have been emphasised over the past few days.
A day after the tragic fatal boat crash in Portsmouth, the Gosport lifeboat service were back on the water on Friday, August 15, first to help rescue four teenagers and then to rescue a sea swimmer who had become exhausted.
The first incident happened just after 7.30pm with the teenagers getting in trouble in the water. Fortunately three of them had managed to swim to shore with a nearby paddle boarder helping to rescue the fourth.
Find out about The News’ free emails - sign up and receive the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox
The second incident occurred at 9.42pm with a woman in her 40s becoming exhausted while swimming and clinging to a buoy. GAFIRS posted on Facebook: “ A woman in her 40s, who had been sea swimming, had become exhausted and managed to find refuge on the buoy.
She had been in the water for over an hour and was showing signs of hypothermia. Due to the sharp underside of the buoy, she had also suffered cuts and abrasions. Careful recovery was required, with consideration given to the risk of hydrostatic squeeze.
“Once ashore, our station paramedic began treatment before handing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. “
A GAFIRS spokesperson said: “It was a really positive outcome, and to make a difference to an individual in this way is why we do what we do. It also lifts the spirits and morale of the whole station – just having the means to call for help made all the difference”