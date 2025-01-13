Person dies after being hit by train at Petersfield Railway Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed that a person has died after being stuck by a train in Hampshire this morning.

The incident happened at around 7am on Monday, January 13, with police called to Petersfield Railway Station after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks. When police attended with paramedics, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Petersfield railway station at around 7:02am today (13 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner”

National Rail have confirmed that all lines have now been reopened following the incident. A spokesperson said: “The emergency services have safely completed their work and trains are now running normally between Haslemere and Havant. “

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.