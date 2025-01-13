Person dies after being hit by train at Petersfield Railway Station
The incident happened at around 7am on Monday, January 13, with police called to Petersfield Railway Station after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks. When police attended with paramedics, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Petersfield railway station at around 7:02am today (13 January) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner”
National Rail have confirmed that all lines have now been reopened following the incident. A spokesperson said: “The emergency services have safely completed their work and trains are now running normally between Haslemere and Havant. “
Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.
