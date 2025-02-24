Police close Victoria Road South in Southsea after marked police car and van crash

A busy Southsea road was closed this afternoon as officers investigated a crash between a marked police car and a van.

A section of Victoria Road South was closed following the incident on Monday, February 24 at around 2.50pm. The police car was responding to an emergency incident when the collision with the van took place.

Police have confirmed the officer driving the car suffered minor injuries and there were no other injuries reported. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm on Monday, February 24, officers were responding to an emergency incident in a marked police car.

“While travelling along Victoria Road South, a collision occurred involving the police car and a van. A police officer, the driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

“The road was closed while officers from the Roads Policing Unit carried out an investigation at the scene.”

The police have confirmed that the road has now reopened.

