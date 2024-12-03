A police cordon will remain in place in Southsea this evening after a piece of unexploded ordnance was found earlier today (December 3).

Hampshire Police has issued an update after the find on the beach in front of Southsea Common where work is ongoing to create new sea defences.

Cordons have been put in place and roads within in the area have been closed; including sections of Clarence Esplanade and Clarence Parade. Premises within the cordon have also been evacuated, including Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum and Clarence Pier. No residential properties have been evacuated.

Parts of Southsea were cordoned off and evacuated on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after an unexploded ordnance was discovered. | Sarah Standing

The police statement confirmed officers were still on the scene.

It said: “The cordon is expected to remain in place throughout the evening. We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

“We are urging members of the public to avoid the area while this is carried out. We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.”