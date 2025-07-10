Upset as promenade in a key part of Southsea is be closed for more than two weeks for SailGP event
The promenade from Blue Reef to the Pyramids was closed to the public this morning as work continues to build spectator stands and infrastructure for the sailing event taking place in front of Southsea Castle on July 19 and 20.
Works began earlier this week (see the video embedded in this story), but this morning (July 10) pedestrians found they were unable to walk along that section as the building work continues. Castle Field is also closed to the public while the sailing village is also constructed.
A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that SailGP has permission to close the footpath in front of the Bandstand site from today until the 26 July ‘to facilitate the safe build of their event site’. It will also remain closed after the event has finished while the stands and infrastructure are dismantled.
They said: “This has been advertised on advance warning signage in the area for the last three weeks. SailGP kept the footpath open for as long as possible but now the build is a bit more significant and it wouldn't be safe to have public in the vicinity.”
The closure of that section of the promenade area comes on top of the ongoing sea defence works along the promenade in front of Southsea Common which began last year and will carry on until next year, meaning a large portion of the promenade between Pyramids and Clarence Pier is closed.
Not all residents are happy that another large stretch of the promenade is now off-limits for more than two two weeks.
Portsea resident Terry Pearson said: “Council tax paying locals have no access to their seafront from Pyramids to Clarence Pier, and no locals discount for this grandstand at £66 adult ticket. Think we could have done without this event this year.”
Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend the event which will see twelve national teams compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans. The sailing village in Southsea will provide a range of facilities for ticketholders throughout the weekend, including musical performances from Tom Grennan and Pete Tong.
When the event takes place there will also be a number of road closures and diversions in place.
Tickets for the event are still on sale. For details of what to expect - see here.
Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):
- One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120
- Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950
- Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200
- Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600
Standard weekend tickets
- Adult // £119
- Child (5-17) // £59.00
- Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344
One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday
- Adult // £66.00
- Child (5-17 // £33.00
- Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191
To buy tickets and for more details visit The Sail GP website.
