The promenade in a key part of Southsea will be closed for more than two weeks as preparations continue for the SailGP event.

The promenade from Blue Reef to the Pyramids was closed to the public this morning as work continues to build spectator stands and infrastructure for the sailing event taking place in front of Southsea Castle on July 19 and 20.

The promenade area has been closed in front of Southsea Castle | Paul Smith / swl-photography.co.uk

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that SailGP has permission to close the footpath in front of the Bandstand site from today until the 26 July ‘to facilitate the safe build of their event site’. It will also remain closed after the event has finished while the stands and infrastructure are dismantled.

They said: “This has been advertised on advance warning signage in the area for the last three weeks. SailGP kept the footpath open for as long as possible but now the build is a bit more significant and it wouldn't be safe to have public in the vicinity.”

The closure of that section of the promenade area comes on top of the ongoing sea defence works along the promenade in front of Southsea Common which began last year and will carry on until next year, meaning a large portion of the promenade between Pyramids and Clarence Pier is closed.

Not all residents are happy that another large stretch of the promenade is now off-limits for more than two two weeks.

Portsea resident Terry Pearson said: “Council tax paying locals have no access to their seafront from Pyramids to Clarence Pier, and no locals discount for this grandstand at £66 adult ticket. Think we could have done without this event this year.”

Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend the event which will see twelve national teams compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans. The sailing village in Southsea will provide a range of facilities for ticketholders throughout the weekend, including musical performances from Tom Grennan and Pete Tong.

When the event takes place there will also be a number of road closures and diversions in place.

Tickets for the event are still on sale. For details of what to expect - see here.

Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):

One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120

Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950

Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200

Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600

Standard weekend tickets

Adult // £119

Child (5-17) // £59.00

Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344

One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday

Adult // £66.00

Child (5-17 // £33.00

Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191

To buy tickets and for more details visit The Sail GP website .