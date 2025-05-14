Legendary DJ Pete Tong and chart-topping singer-songwriter Tom Grennan are set to be headline music acts for this summer’s prestigious SailGP event which is heading to Portsmouth.

The artists will perform post-racing, with Grennan taking to the stage on Saturday, July 19 and Pete Tong on Sunday, July 20 – forming a key part of SailGP’s signature Après-Sail experience, alongside a host of other waterside entertainment. Performances are included in the cost of all ticket offerings, with 20,000 fans expected to attend across the weekend to watch global sailing teams compete in high-speed, foiling F50 catamarans.

As previously reported by The News, the promenade area in front of Southsea Castle as well as Castle Field will be transformed into a race stadium for the event with stands, food and drink, entertainment and of course sailing for spectators. Grennan and Pete Tong’s sets will also be broadcast live on large screens throughout the race stadium.

Tom Grennan | Getty Images

SailGP’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leah Davis said: “SailGP’s return to the UK is set to be a fantastic sporting event and we are thrilled to bring together adrenaline-fuelled racing with electrifying performances by some of the UK’s most exciting music artists.

Tom Grennan and Pete Tong are set to light up Portsmouth – providing the ultimate Après-Sail experience and delivering next level, water-side event entertainment for fans in attendance across the weekend.”

Pete Tong

DJ Pete Tong said: “I’m really looking forward to headlining Après-Sail at SailGP in Portsmouth this July, bringing the Southsea Common waterfront to life with music that captures the energy of the intense competition out on the water – high-energy and captivating. It’ll be a spectacular day.”

Organisers have promised this first-ever Portsmouth SailGP event will be a weekend of high-energy, action-packed racing, live music, and best-in-class entertainment. SailGP’s Race Stadium and Waterfront Grandstands will come to life with party-starting hype hosts, a roaming saxophonist blaring beats, face painters, country flags flying high, and F50 fly-by’s only meters from the shoreline. Fans have a chance to experience the thrill of the most exciting racing on water via the official SailGP Simulator.

Tickets to the event are on sale and selling fast – including a Waterfront Premium Lounge offering announced earlier this month, in partnership with iconic hospitality brand La Folie Douce and UK Michelin-starred Chef Ollie Dabbous.

SailGP | SailGP

Portsmouth will be the seventh stop for the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2025 Season. Twelve national teams will compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, including home team Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, led by Olympic gold medalist, driver Dylan Fletcher and three-time Olympic medalist, strategist Hannah Mills.

Other sailing events heading to Portsmouth this year include Clipper and The Ocean Race Europe.

SailGP ticket prices

Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):

One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120

Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950

Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200

Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600

Standard weekend tickets

Adult // £119

Child (5-17) // £59.00

Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344

One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday

Adult // £66.00

Child (5-17 // £33.00

Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191

Find out more at SailGP.com/portsmouth.