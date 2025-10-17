Exhilarating giant inflatable attraction to launch at Mountbatten Leisure Centre as part of major investment

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
Following the success of two inflatable attractions across the city, BH Live has announced a third will be added to its portfolio - ready for the October half term.

Registered charity, BH Live, has shared the exciting news that Mountbatten Leisure Centre, in Hilsea, will be welcoming MountAirX this month.

The new inflatable attraction marks major investment following the launch of AquaDash! in 2023 at the centre, and Ninjair, at Charter Community Sports Centre last year.

BH Live has announced the launch of MountAirX, a brand-new inflatable attraction, which will be coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre in time for October half-term.
BH Live has announced the launch of MountAirX, a brand-new inflatable attraction, which will be coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre in time for October half-term. Picture: James Bridle | Award Winning Photographer James Bridle

Launching on October 27, MountAirX, which will span the entirety of the sports hall, will feature wipeout balls, jelly mountain, a volcano slide, freefall, a double slide, and the x zone.

Matt Low, Portsmouth cluster manager for BH Live, said: "We’re so excited to welcome MountAirX to Mountbatten Leisure Centre.

“This new attraction is the perfect way for families to be active together, have fun, and challenge themselves.

“We can’t wait to see everyone bouncing, climbing, and sliding from Monday, October 27."

MountAirX is suitable for children aged 5 and up, with sessions available on a pay-as-you-go basis. Each session will be bookable up to seven days in advance in-centre, via the BH Live Active app or online.

For more information about the new inflatable course, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
