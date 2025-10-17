Following the success of two inflatable attractions across the city, BH Live has announced a third will be added to its portfolio - ready for the October half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registered charity, BH Live, has shared the exciting news that Mountbatten Leisure Centre, in Hilsea, will be welcoming MountAirX this month.

The new inflatable attraction marks major investment following the launch of AquaDash! in 2023 at the centre, and Ninjair, at Charter Community Sports Centre last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BH Live has announced the launch of MountAirX, a brand-new inflatable attraction, which will be coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre in time for October half-term. Picture: James Bridle | Award Winning Photographer James Bridle

Launching on October 27, MountAirX, which will span the entirety of the sports hall, will feature wipeout balls, jelly mountain, a volcano slide, freefall, a double slide, and the x zone.

“This new attraction is the perfect way for families to be active together, have fun, and challenge themselves.

“We can’t wait to see everyone bouncing, climbing, and sliding from Monday, October 27."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MountAirX is suitable for children aged 5 and up, with sessions available on a pay-as-you-go basis. Each session will be bookable up to seven days in advance in-centre, via the BH Live Active app or online.