The Christmas village at Gunwharf Quays is getting ready to make its return this weekend.

The waterfront shopping outlet confirmed earlier this month that the Christmas Village will be returning for another year. The market, which has been a successful Christmas feature for the past three years, will have an enhanced look upon its opening on November 9.

Igloo-inspired seating with be located next to the Alpine Lodge Bar which will be dishing up festive favourites including mulled wine, beers and lagers.

In addition to the bar, there will be a range of food options to choose from including a traditional German Bratwurst grill, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Greek souvlaki and sweet treats such as chocolate churros.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of our ‘Christmas Village’ for a fourth year, featuring an all-new look and feel.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring joy and festive cheer to our guests, and we can’t wait to spread lots of seasonal goodwill.”

The popular observation wheel will provide guests with spectacular views of Portsmouth’s harbour from 15m high. At night, the Observation Wheel will be illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights creating a fantastic light display.

Other attractions will include a traditional carousel, and a balloon race fairground ride as well as family friendly winter-themed games.

The Christmas Village will also welcome handpicked artisan craft and gift traders in wooden chalets selling Christmas gifts. Traders will include Hampshire-based businesses, including local chutneys and cheeses and personalised decorations.