Marwell Zoo is hoping to win a competition which will create a new animal day to celebrate a species.

Marwell Zoo has been running for 52 years and the team has celebrated its birthday which took place yesterday (May 22). The staff are desperately hoping to make one of the zoo’s dreams a reality by winning a competition they have entered.

As part of this year’s Love Your Zoo Week, which takes place between Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, June 2, the zoo has an opportunity to make history and create a World Scimitar-horned Oryx Day.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) invited zoos and aquariums to nominate an overlooked animal for a world awareness day in the run up to Love Your Zoo Week.

Oryx at Marwell Zoo Picture Credit: Photography Volunteer - Paul Webber

At Marwell Zoo, the team nominated scimitar-horned oryx. These previously Extinct in the Wild antelope are noted for their long, curved horns that resemble curved swords know as scimitars. The zoo has worked with these impressive animals for more than 50 years, contributing to them being downgraded from Extinct in the Wild to Endangered.

Tania Gilbert, Head of Conservation Science, said: “Our work with scimitar-horned oryx is an example of the real impact zoos can and do have in protecting the most at risk species from extinction.

“Having previously been declared Extinct in the Wild, scimitar-horned oryx are a real beacon of hope for at risk species. Their reintroduction to the wild demonstrate how, by working together, we can help the world’s most at risk animals to thrive in the wild again.”

Zoo guests will be able to take part in animal-themed craft sessions and show their love by jotting down their favourite things about Marwell Zoo then hanging them on the Wishing Tree for everyone to see. There will also be talks, activities and a range of sessions that families can get involved in to celebrate Love Your Zoo Week as well as limited edition biscuits at the Graze cafe.

Senior Events Manager, Nicky Cole, said: “Love your Zoo week is a lovely opportunity to celebrate what makes Marwell Zoo such a well-loved family day out.