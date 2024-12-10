Huge scaffold structure in place as new footbridge over London Road is almost complete
The new footbridge is being constructed in Hilsea over London Road at the footbridge connecting Ports Creek with Hilsea Lido, with a huge scaffold structure now in place after being built up for many weeks.
This forms part of the project to create new sea defences at Ports Creek, with officials saying the new overpass will make it safe for pedestrians to use the shorter informal diversion routes in the new year.
A spokesperson for the North Portsea Coastal Scheme said: “When using the footbridge over London Road, you'll have the option to turn left or right. If you turn left, you'll be directed along the west side of the Portsbridge roundabout carpark, where you can then join the path along Ports Creek or the subway under the motorway.
“This will help keep our construction and delivery vehicles separate from pedestrian traffic, so everyone can move around safely and with minimal disruption. The formal and informal diversion routes will be signposted online and on our information boards.”
They added: “We're also working on a similar overpass for the Peronne Road footbridge.”
