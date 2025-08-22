Paddleboarder and attempted rescuer rescued after getting in to difficulty at Stokes Bay

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:51 BST
A paddleboarder and a member of the public, who tried to help her when she fell off her board, were rescued by the lifeboat rescue service after getting into difficulty.

The incident happened at Stokes Bay with the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) alerted to an issue where a stand-up paddleboarder had fallen off and was unable to get back on the board. A member of the public saw the woman struggling and attempted to help but got into difficulty themselves.

The lifeboat team were able to rescue both of them and they were brought ashore with the Bayside Cabin cafe taking them in to get warm. The ambulance service then checked them over before being discharged.

GAFIRS are warning people to call the coastguard if they spot someone in trouble rather than attempt rescue themselves.

A spokesperson for GAFIRS said: “This is a timely reminder that, no matter how good the intentions, if a person or even a dog is in difficulty, the best course of action is to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. They can oversee the operation and assign the most appropriate assets to ensure a safe outcome.”

