Elderly lady reverses car so quickly she hits Denmead garden fence leaving vehicle lifted in air

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:48 BST
An elderly lady reversed her car so quickly she ploughed into her garden fence - lifting the rear of the car into the air and just falling short of her house.

Damage to the fence in Hambledon Road where the woman reversed placeholder image
Damage to the fence in Hambledon Road where the woman reversed | NW

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Hambledon Road, Denmead, on Wednesday around 3pm where they found the back of the pensioner’s car perilously hovering above the ground.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eyewitness told The News: “An elderly lady reversed into her drive too quickly and hit a fence and wheelie bin, just missing her house. The car was lifted right up in the air at near 45 degrees.”

The woman was checked over and according to another local was “fine” but “not too happy” about the incident. “A post was knocked down. There was no damage to the building,” the person said.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at 2.51pm and “involved one car colliding with a fence, not a house”. No injuries were reported.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice