An elderly lady reversed her car so quickly she ploughed into her garden fence - lifting the rear of the car into the air and just falling short of her house.

Damage to the fence in Hambledon Road where the woman reversed | NW

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Hambledon Road, Denmead, on Wednesday around 3pm where they found the back of the pensioner’s car perilously hovering above the ground.

An eyewitness told The News: “An elderly lady reversed into her drive too quickly and hit a fence and wheelie bin, just missing her house. The car was lifted right up in the air at near 45 degrees.”

The woman was checked over and according to another local was “fine” but “not too happy” about the incident. “A post was knocked down. There was no damage to the building,” the person said.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at 2.51pm and “involved one car colliding with a fence, not a house”. No injuries were reported.