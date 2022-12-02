Emsworth group Bridge to Unity begins donation drive for essentials to take to Ukraine
EMSWORTH group continues the fight to save lives in Ukraine and will be going across the border early next year.
The Emsworth group, Bridge to Unity, is continuing on its battle to see that the people in Ukraine have supplies and essentials as the war continues.
Charity founder Matt Simmons has recently come back from the Ukraine border after dropping off supplies for those that need it, but he is trying to raise more money so that he can send a pick-up truck over.
On the most recent trip, the group learnt about the new urgent demands as the winter comes and sees people unable to heat or light their homes, as in many circumstances, some only receive one hour of electricity in a 48-hour period.
The rescue teams in Ukraine have seen the level of destruction that has been left behind in the war, and Matt said that even the areas that have been liberated have been left in devastation.
Matt and his team will be going back over to Ukraine early next year and they hope to have raised £12,500, which will be enough to get the people things that they need to keep them warm in the winter months.
He said: ‘I think at the beginning of the invasion, it was all over the media and people were aware of what was going on, but I think over time, people are no longer engaging with it.
‘From the beginning, it was always really important to us that when we do any fundraising, the things that we take over are things that people need rather than just making assumptions.
‘On the last trip it was part of it to make connections and see how the winter is effecting things. Ukraine gets very cold – It’s currently snowing over there, and people are struggling. We started a donation drive this week and it would be brilliant to get a pick up truck so they can drive emergency supplies to people in need.’