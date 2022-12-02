Charity founder Matt Simmons has recently come back from the Ukraine border after dropping off supplies for those that need it, but he is trying to raise more money so that he can send a pick-up truck over.

‘Esculab’ in Ukraine - a group of volunteers who are producing ration packs and dried foods for soldiers on the front line. In this picture Maria and Kamila from the medical Polish NGO ‘ZSR’ and myself Matt Simmons from Bridge to Unity, BTU volunteers - Hannah Jarvis and Liberty Rose. The others in blue are the Ukrainian volunteers for Esculab.

The rescue teams in Ukraine have seen the level of destruction that has been left behind in the war, and Matt said that even the areas that have been liberated have been left in devastation.

He said: ‘I think at the beginning of the invasion, it was all over the media and people were aware of what was going on, but I think over time, people are no longer engaging with it.

Grzesiek Butlak from ZSR handing over donations ZSR had collected to a volunteer from Eskulab.

‘From the beginning, it was always really important to us that when we do any fundraising, the things that we take over are things that people need rather than just making assumptions.

