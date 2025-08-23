Excited festival goers look forward to Victorious Festival day two with Travis and Scouting for Girls highlighted

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 11:57 BST
After a fantastic opening day to Victorious Festival, fans are streaming in day two full of optimism and excitement.

With Queens of the Stone Age and Madness still ringing in people’s ears, festival goers are looking forward to another packed day of music and entertainment.

Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado are the two headliners on Saturday, August 23 but there are a number of musical acts that people are excited to see.

Simon Brown from Selsey is looking forward to watching Scouting for Girls with his wife and teenage sons.placeholder image
Simon Brown from Selsey is looking forward to watching Scouting for Girls with his wife and teenage sons. | Joe Williams

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Brown for Selsey has travelled in with his wife and two boys, who are experiencing their first festival. Scouting for Girls and Travis are high on their list of acts to catch.

While Belle Hepburn and Grace Horovin, both 20, from Poole and Southampton respectively, are looking forward to watching Rizzle Kicks and then later on Nelly Furtado on the Castle Stage. However, they are hoping to use their Victorious experience to utilise the shortcuts and catch some of Vampire Weekend set as well.

The highlight for Andrew Payne, 58, from Storrington, will be Travis, with him and his wife buying Saturday tickets to be able to catch them.

Watch the festival goers share their thoughts on Victorious in the video embedded in this article:

Related topics:Victorious FestivalHeadlinersMusic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice