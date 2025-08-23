Excited festival goers look forward to Victorious Festival day two with Travis and Scouting for Girls highlighted
With Queens of the Stone Age and Madness still ringing in people’s ears, festival goers are looking forward to another packed day of music and entertainment.
Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado are the two headliners on Saturday, August 23 but there are a number of musical acts that people are excited to see.
Simon Brown for Selsey has travelled in with his wife and two boys, who are experiencing their first festival. Scouting for Girls and Travis are high on their list of acts to catch.
While Belle Hepburn and Grace Horovin, both 20, from Poole and Southampton respectively, are looking forward to watching Rizzle Kicks and then later on Nelly Furtado on the Castle Stage. However, they are hoping to use their Victorious experience to utilise the shortcuts and catch some of Vampire Weekend set as well.
The highlight for Andrew Payne, 58, from Storrington, will be Travis, with him and his wife buying Saturday tickets to be able to catch them.
Watch the festival goers share their thoughts on Victorious in the video embedded in this article: