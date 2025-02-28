Fears over land 'border creep' investigated at Southsea caravan park

Fears over a land “border creep” are being investigated at a Southsea caravan park.

A new fence has suddenly appeared by Southsea Leisure Park | Supplied

A new fence has suddenly appeared by Southsea Leisure Park along a seafront “path” at Eastney where new mobile homes are being built, which “massively encroach” the space.

Portsmouth City Council is the freeholder of the land which is leased to the leisure park’s operator. The path is thought to be a public right of way by some locals but the city council has said this is not the case.

A resident who discovered the newly installed fence said: “It massively encroaches on the path. It is now very narrow and looks very insubstantial. It appears there has been a 'border creep' here on a public right of way.”

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said: "Although this path has not been designated as a public right of way, we are the freeholders of the caravan park site.

"The site is currently leased to the operator of the caravan park. We are looking into this issue to ensure it complies with the terms of the lease agreement."