Female passenger suffers serious injuries after car hits tree

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:42 BST
A female passenger suffered serious injuries after the car she was travelling in hit a tree.

Police appealplaceholder image
Police appeal

The collision happened in Eartham, near Chichester, on Tuesday evening (2 September) which led to a 41-year-old woman, from Petworth, suffering serious injuries.

She was a passenger in a black Ford Fiesta which collided with a tree on the A285 travelling towards Chichester at around 9.15pm.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, also from Petworth, also suffered injuries and was taken to hospital. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone or saw the car driving shortly before the collision, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting reference 47250174460.”

