WATCH: Fratton Railway Station footbridge reopens to the public as delayed project nears completion
The bridge which connects the train station to Goldsmith Avenue has been closed since the start of February with the reopening initially earmarked for April. However the structural and restoration work Network Rail undertook on the 127-year-old bridge hit some snags.
Additional steel work repairs were required to strengthen the bridge while restoration work took longer than expected. The delays saw the completion date pushed bay to May and then to July.
The bridge reopened to the public last week which will be relief to passengers who have had to walk around to the bridge on Fratton Road to access Goldsmith Avenue.
It is also good news for football fans with the bridge opening in time for the increased footfall that a new Portsmouth FC season will bring.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the restored bridge:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.