The community is set to come together to fondly remember Elin Martin, 18, who died after a collision with a bus near Gunwharf Quays in January.

Close friend Holly Gladding decided to throw the event on Saturday at the Village Home Pub, Gosport, where she works and Elin was a regular.

From left, Ethan Hope, James Webb and Holly Gladding who will be fundraising at the Village Home pub, Alverstoke, on May 7th, to honour the memory of their friend Elin Martin. Elin was killed by a bus outside Gunwharf Quays in January. The funds will go to Lepra, the charity that inspired Elin to study medicine Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 200422-59)

The event, which starts in the afternoon and runs into the evening, will feature fun activities including karaoke paid for by the landlord, darts, raffle and quiz - and lots of fun and dancing.

A fundraising page has been set up with money donated towards leprosy charity Lepra after Elin, who had offers to study medicine at university, took an interest in neglected tropical diseases such as leprosy - with Lepra close to her heart.

Holly, 18, said: ‘Preparations have gone to plan. There are just a few more little things to do.

‘Lots of people have said they are coming so I think by later on in the evening it will be very busy.’

'Life and soul of the party' Elin Martin. Pic Holly Gladding

Holly told The News last month she wanted the event to be a happy celebration of Elin who enjoyed singing and dancing.

She said: ‘Elin was a girl who was always singing and dancing and this event is something she would have enjoyed.

‘We want to raise money for the charity that was important to her but it’s really about celebrating her life.

‘It’s been a difficult few months and we are starting our A-level exams soon so I thought it would be nice to do something that was perfect for her.

‘She would have loved to be here and would be itching to get up and dance. Elin was always smiling and having a laugh. She was the life and soul of the party.’

Elin and Holly were friends throughout much of their school life with both at Bay House sixth form where a large group of friends have grown up together.

Holly added: ‘At first it was very difficult but now everyone has come together. It has been really sad but it has brought everyone together. It will be good to see people have a good laugh like Elin would have wanted.’