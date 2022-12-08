Inspirational man completes 5K despite mobility issues at an inclusive disability event in Buckinghamshire

On Sunday, 28-year-old Harley Salter from Port Solent completed a 5K race around Dorney Lake, near Windsor, on his Alinker walking bike, at a disability sports event.

Harley completed the mission alongside celebrity Team Captain Stephen Miller MBE - holder of five Paralympics medals and former winner of the Superhero Series, Winter Wonderwheels event.

In 2019, Harley had to have his right foot amputated after suffering from a congenital birth defect that affected his mobility and as well as this, he also suffers from autism, Tourette’s, anxiety, OCD, XYY Syndrome, and hypermobility.

28-year-old Harley Salter alongside celebrity Team Captain Stephen Miller MBE.

Even without a prosthetic foot, Harley completed the distance in a little over 30 minutes, using his ‘superpower stamina’ to move his bike using just his left leg around the whole course.

Harley’s mum, Vanessa and younger brother Eden Salter, 25, were at the event to cheer him on.

Vanessa said: ‘It was fabulous, it was a great atmosphere and it’s such an inclusive event. It's a real inspiration for the youngsters, to see what they can accomplish.

28-year-old Harley Salter with brother Eden and mum Vanessa.

‘Even though he's got these obstacles, he doesn't give up. As far as he’s concerned he's got a 5K to do and that’s what he’ll do. It was bitterly cold and he was feeling under the weather but he did it and I was really proud of him, and he was proud of himself. Whenever he does things like this it's such a sense of achievement, and that’s what keeps him going. His younger brother was there for support which I think spurred him on.’

Superhero Series, powered by MARVEL, was born out of a lack of sporting events for the everyday superhero, and aims to hold fun and inclusive sporting challenges for their community of ‘Superheroes and Sidekicks.’

Harley is no stranger to these events, completing his first triathlon in the summer in which he carried out 750m swim, 3K cycle and a 1K run. He also joined celebrity team captain equestrian and Paralympian Sophie Christiansen CBE, as part of her team and completed an additional 1K run.

