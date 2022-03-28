Works will take place until April 6, and signed diversions will be in place to redirect affected traffic during these closures.

From 9pm on March 28 to 5am on March 29, Parkway will be closed in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and a point 150 metres south east of the roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 westbound carriageway in Hampshire.

Whiteley Way North will be closed in both directions, changed late in the night to a Parkway closure (in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and a point 150 metres south east of the roundabout), on March 29 from 9pm to 5am on March 30.

Starting from 9pm on March 30 and finishing 5am on March 31, lane closures on Parkway South Roundabout will mean that access to Whiteley Way southbound will be via Parkway only with a signed diversion route in place.

Whiteley Way North will be closed in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and the northern junction with Parkway from 9pm on March 31 to 5am on April 1.

From 9pm on April 1 to 5am on April 2, lane closures on Parkway South Roundabout will mean that access to Whiteley Way southbound will be via Parkway only with a signed diversion route in place.

Parkway will be closed in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and a point 150 metres south east of the roundabout from 9pm on April 2 to 5am on April 3.

Whiteley Way North will be closed in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and the northern junction with Parkway from 9pm on April 4 to 5am on April 5.

From 9pm on April 5 to 5am on April 6, lane closures on Parkway South Roundabout will mean that access to Whiteley Way southbound will be via Parkway only with a signed diversion route in place.

Parkway will be closed in both directions between Parkway South Roundabout and a point 150 metres south east of the roundabout from 9pm on April 6 to 5am on April 7.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron