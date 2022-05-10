Portsmouth man set for web technologies contest at Shanghai ‘Skills Olympics’

After making the UK Team for the global showcase, 22-year-old Lewis Newton will be going up against rivals from more than 80 countries in an effort to be crowned the world’s best at the event in China from October 13–16.

A former Highbury College student who now studies at the University of Portsmouth, Lewis will be competing in the web technologies competition.

Lewis said: ‘I can’t really put into words just how happy I am or what this means to me.

Lewis Newton.

‘All that hard work and putting everything I have learnt into practice has really paid off.

‘I am so pleased that I get to go to Shanghai and I hope I will make everyone proud.

‘It’s a real honour to be part of Team UK and I am so excited about putting my skills to the test in international competition.’

Having triumphed in national competitions, Lewis has been training for the ultimate prize at the 46th global skills showcase in China since January 2020.

Preparation for international competition is normally a two-year programme, but the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals, originally scheduled for 2021, to be pushed back a year.

He is part of a 39-strong team hoping to help the UK climb back into the top 10 after a 12th place finish at the 2019 event in Russia.

Ben Blackledge, WorldSkills UK deputy CEO, said: ‘After the delays and difficulties of the past couple of years, we should all be proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown to get out there and fly the flag for the UK.

‘They represent the very best in their field, but will have to be at the top of their game competing against their peers from across the globe.

‘The event is a real opportunity to raise the profile and prestige of UK skills and is a life-changing opportunity for all involved.