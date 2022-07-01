On July 6, Southsea Common will host the community event encouraging people to get active and exercise, with a range of family fun on offer from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event coincides with the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay coming to the city and will give residents a chance to try a range of sports and activities for free.

Tennis tasters, football skills session, dancing, kickboxing, boxing, hula hooping and a children's obstacle course will all be on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II passes her baton to the baton bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games on October 7, 2021 in London, England. photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Southsea Skatepark will also be offering free sessions both on the common and in the skatepark and BH Live will be running free fitness classes on the event's stage, including family Zumba.

Cllr Steve Pitt, in charge of leisure matters for Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We want to encourage everyone in Portsmouth to be as active as they can and this community event will be a great opportunity for people to have a free go at some of the different things they can do in a fun environment.

‘Whatever your age or fitness there's something you can have a go at and hopefully lots of people will take advantage of it.’

The fitness fun is set to go on half an hour longer than originally planned as the Queen's Baton will be arriving in the city slightly later than scheduled.

MEET THE BATONBEARERS

The new timetable estimates it will arrive in Southsea by Hovercraft around 6.15pm and can be seen around the city as follows:

:: Gunwharf Quays – starting at Gunwharf Quays' Plaza travelling through to the main square before leaving by the pedestrian exit to The Hard, expected time 6.20pm to 6.30pm.

:: Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – from the main Victory Gate entrance on The Hard onto Main Road and HMS Warrior, with the Royal Marine Band Corps of Drums performing, expected time 6.30pm to 6.40pm.

:: Charles Dickens birthplace – along Old Commercial Road and the footpath to All Saints Road, expected time 6.55pm to 7pm.

:: Commercial Road precinct – from the north of the precinct at the junction with Lake Road to the southern end junction with Edinburgh Road, expected time 7pm to 7.05pm.

:: Victoria Park and Guildhall Square – entering the park on the north-east corner on Bishop Crispian Way and following the path along the eastern side of the park before exiting via the Cenotaph memorial and heading south through Guildhall Square, expected time 7.05pm to 7.10pm.

:: Southsea Common – from the Serpentine through the Get Active event and onto the event stage 7.15pm to 7.30pm.

Timings may vary depending on how fast Baton-bearers run or walk. Anyone wanting to make sure they see it is recommended to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of the expected time.