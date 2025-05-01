Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a “huge” Pompey fan who has sadly died aged just 26.

Callum Parvin | Family/suplied

Now the call has gone out for fans to show their respects to season ticket holder Callum Parvin with a round of applause in the 26th minute of Saturday’s match against Hull City at Fratton Park.

Forever Together Funeral Care posted on social media: “Callum James Parvin, a loving son who has sadly passed away at the very young age of 26 years.

“Callum was a huge Pompey Football fan, and being such a massive supporter of theirs he held a season ticket with them, but sadly when he got too poorly he was unable to attend their games.

“We are asking if everyone could share to spread the word that at the next football match, all those attending to do a round of applause at the 26th minute. Let’s share, and spread the word for Callum.”

Meanwhile people on social media have paid tribute to Callum. One former schoolmate wrote: “I was in the same year as Callum, shared a classroom and shared a few laughs and I’m very grateful for that, he was a very kind and polite person.

“Most people forget people but I don’t forget people with good souls. He would rock up to school with a Pompey hat and backpack, he was the real deal. I give respects to his family and I hope he gets the tribute he deserves.”

Another said: “Absolutely gutted, he was one of my little preschoolers and friend to my daughter. Rest in paradise Callum.”

A third posted: “I knew Callum. He lived next door to my parents . I will show his mum Jan all the lovely messages. Heartbreaking, far too young. You will be sadly missed Callum.”

A fourth added: “So young, RIP from a Saints fan. Am sure your fans will clap loud for you.”