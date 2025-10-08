A spate of fires at a derelict caravan park have left local businesses next to the site fearing for their livelihoods.

Tynefield Caravan Park on Whiteley Lane, Whiteley, has been uninhabited for a number of years and has become a hotspot for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour. In this year alone, the fire service has been called out to five incidents, with the latest taking place on Thursday, October 2 where a caravan was set ablaze next to gas cannister.

Fortunately, Amy Cruise, a director of the neighbouring business B & A Transport, spotted the blaze and was able to alert the fire service before it spread further. It is a scenario that Amy, and Flavian Obiero, the tenant farmer at the adjacent Tynefield Farm, have become used to.

Last week’s incident was the closest a fire had been to the border of Flavian’s farm, with the dividing hedge a matter of metres away. They are both now speaking out to raise awareness of the issue in the hope that future fires can be prevented.

Amy said: “We have been here nearly five years and its always been the same, the fires could be day or night it makes no difference. It’s been constant.

“It’s the worry that if the fire spreads, we have our yard with our vehicles there and fuel. If it spreads it puts a lot of people in danger as well as our livelihoods and our businesses. We are trying to protect that.”

Flavian took over the running of the Hampshire County Council-owned Tynefield Farm in 2023, moving in with his young family. The site next door did give him pause for thought before applying for the farm but as it was unused he thought there wouldn't be too many issues.

However, it has proven not to be the case. Flavian said: “We moved in and have a young family but over the last year and a half there has been sporadic fires with old caravans being burnt out, it’s getting a bit out of hand.

“If we have dry weather, like the summer we have just had, it wouldn't take much to go through the hedge and we have a shed with straw and animals so it is definitely not ideal having fires go off every so often. It’s the uncertainty of not knowing when the next one will be.

“Some of the fires have been a bit too close to our hedge, if I have got animals in there and the shed goes up they will end up burning.”

The remains of a previous fire at the derelict Tynefield Caravan Park in Whiteley. | contributed

Flavian praised the fire service for their quick responses which has so far stopped the incidents becoming more serious.

Last week’s fire has hammered home the precariousness of Amy and Flavian’s situation. The fire service has referred the incident to the police as they believe it was set intentionally. Subsequently, police tape has been put at the entrance to the derelict site with signs stating trespassers are being watched.

Amy has been in contact with the police about the issue and this is the first time that action has been taken. She wants to raise awareness not just protect her business but also the houses nearby.

She said: “It’s just a massive risk. The last fire, there was a propane gas bottle next to it, if that had gone up, its scary to think how much damage that could have done. Had that happened at night and we didn't spot it to call the fire service, it could have been so much worse.”

As well as being littered with broken glass, gas cans and holed out caravans, the site also has piles of wood and other flammable objects which Amy describes as “ready-made for fires”. She said: “All it takes is for someone to come in and chuck a match to it and it will go”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are currently looking into last weeks’ fire however they have advised it is the only incident they have been out to this year. They are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in contact with them.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service at 12.35pm relating to a report of smoke at the former Tynefield Caravan Park site in Whiteley.

“We assisted the fire service who dealt with a fire at the scene, no-one was hurt. Officers searched the site afterwards as part of enquiries to establish the cause of the fire. Concerns had also been raised by a member of the public about a strong smell at the site, which we believe may relate to abandoned equipment or sewage.

“If you saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44250445966.”

Piles of "ready made" bon fires can be found at the site with piles of wood and rubbish littered around the site. Neighbouring businesses are concerned the next fire could spread to them. | contributed

Winchester City Council are also aware of the situation and are trying to engage with the owners to resolve the situation.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The site is privately owned and currently unoccupied. We are aware of recent fires attended by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and, should any fires occur in future, residents should please contact the emergency services. We continue to try to engage with the landowners about bringing the site back into use.”

The News has been unable to reach the owners of the site for comment.