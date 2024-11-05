WATCH: Firefighters battle Portsmouth house blaze

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:55 BST
Firefighters battled to put out a house blaze that erupted on Monday afternoon in Fratton.

Shearer Road house fire in Frattonplaceholder image
Shearer Road house fire in Fratton | Stuart Vaizey

Crews from Cosham and Southsea were seen attending to the kitchen fire in Shearer Road just after 3.15pm. 

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and pressure ventilation was undertaken to clear the smoke. No one was hurt.

Following the incident, fire safety visits were undertaken at neighbouring properties. Crews left the scene at around 4.30pm.

