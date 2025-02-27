Police and fire service conduct joint investigation following house fire where woman died

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An investigation has been carried out by the police and fire services following a house fire where a woman died.

Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire, in Portsdown Road, early Monday morning (February 24).

A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)
A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330) | Sarah Standing

They received reports of the blaze at 5.15am and crews from all across the area rushed to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary later confirmed that a 66-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where sadly she was pronounced dead.

The fire crew have now provided an update on the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the fire has been undertaken and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice