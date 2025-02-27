Police and fire service conduct joint investigation following house fire where woman died
Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire, in Portsdown Road, early Monday morning (February 24).
They received reports of the blaze at 5.15am and crews from all across the area rushed to the scene.
Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary later confirmed that a 66-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where sadly she was pronounced dead.
The fire crew have now provided an update on the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the fire has been undertaken and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
