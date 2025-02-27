An investigation has been carried out by the police and fire services following a house fire where a woman died.

Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire, in Portsdown Road, early Monday morning (February 24).

A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330) | Sarah Standing

Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary later confirmed that a 66-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where sadly she was pronounced dead.

The fire crew have now provided an update on the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the fire has been undertaken and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”