WATCH: House fire in Portsdown Road causes extensive damage to property with road closed early this morning

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST

Fire crews from across the region attended a house fire in Portchester this morning with the property visibly damaged from the outside.

The fire was reported in Portsdown Road at 5.15am (February 24) with emergency services closing the road while the blaze was tackled. One person was handed to the care of the ambulance service.

A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)
A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330) | Sarah Standing

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire at a property on Portsdown Road in Portsmouth, at 5.15am on February 24.

“Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire. Fire Investigation Officers are working with the Police to establish the cause of the blaze.”

A number of fire trucks could be seen in attendance with the front of the property scorched and smoke damaged.

Watch the video embedded in this article for footage of the scene this morning.

