Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suella Braverman has done enough to hold onto her seat in Fareham – but has apologised to the country for her party’s failures.

The re-elected MP for the newly-named Fareham and Waterlooville also thanked her family, friends, supporters, campaigners and voters for believing in her as she won 17,561 votes, 35 per cent of those cast. Ms Braverman was 6,079 ahead of Labour’s Gemma Furnivall in second and Bella Hewitt for the Liberal Democrats in third.

Suella Braverman was re-elected | Sarah Standing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Tories lost more than 240 seats and Labour poised to form the next government after the landslide win, she said: ”I am humbled to continue as your servant in parliament. I will endeavour to work for you, speak for you time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down. You, Great British people, voted for us over the last 14 years, and we did not keep our promises. We’ve acted as if we were entitled to your vote regardless of what we did and didn’t do. And we need to learn our lesson.”

While there have been huge Conservative losses up and down the country, including colleague Penny Mordaunt in Portsmouth North, fellow Tory candidate Paul Holmes was returned as MP for the newly formed Hamble Valley constituency which replaces Meon Valley.

Ms Braverman added she was ‘grateful’ and honoured to be representing local residents but said the results – which have seen the Tories lose more than 240 seats – were devastating. She said she was sad that some of her colleagues would not be returning to Parliament but she said people have spoken and the party now needs to “listen to them with humility”.

Labour’s Gemma Furnivall, who was 6,079 votes behind Ms Braverman, said: “I am thrilled with that result. It was a huge mountain to climb to take on Suella with a 26,000 majority and reduce that to 6,000 and come second, I’m really delighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the Labour Party is growing in the area and is looking forward to capitalising on that in the local elections in two years.

At the end of the night, Liberal Democrat candidate Bella Hewitt said: “I am absolutely delighted in coming third on a five-week campaign. Delighted and next time onwards and upwards to better things.”

Results: Conservative hold