General Election 2024: Tories hold East Hampshire from Liberal Democrat and Reform challenge - list of results
Damian Hinds, previously an education secretary under former prime minister Theresa May, has retained his seat by a narrow margin. He won 18,509 votes after being pushed hard by the Liberal Democrat candidate Dominic Martin - securing 17,234 ballots.
East Hampshire covers Clanfield, Horndean and other parts of the county. Prominent Conservative politicians have lost their seats across the country. Leader of the house of commons, Penny Mordaunt, was voted out of her Portsmouth North seat.
Defence secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob-Rees Mogg and former prime minister Liz Truss all lost their seats. The rise of other parties including the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK have been blamed for the Conservative collapse. The party was able to retain other seats in Hampshire including Havant, Gosport, Hamble Valley and Fareham and Waterlooville.
Full East Hampshire results
Conservative - Damian Hinds - 18,509
Liberal Democrat - Dominic Martin - 17,234
Reform UK - Matthew Kellermann - 6,476
Labour - Lucy Sims - 4,967
Green Party - Richard Knight - 2,404
Hampshire Independents - Jim Makin - 364
Social Democratic Party - Sara Smith - 152
Turnout - 70 per cent of 71,965 registered voters
