The Tories have retained East Hampshire in a rare bright spot for the party which suffered a huge election defeat.

Damian Hinds, previously an education secretary under former prime minister Theresa May, has retained his seat by a narrow margin. He won 18,509 votes after being pushed hard by the Liberal Democrat candidate Dominic Martin - securing 17,234 ballots.

East Hampshire covers Clanfield, Horndean and other parts of the county. Prominent Conservative politicians have lost their seats across the country. Leader of the house of commons, Penny Mordaunt, was voted out of her Portsmouth North seat.

Damian Hinds has retained his seat in East Hampshire, in a small bright spot for the Conservatives. | Getty Images

Defence secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob-Rees Mogg and former prime minister Liz Truss all lost their seats. The rise of other parties including the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK have been blamed for the Conservative collapse. The party was able to retain other seats in Hampshire including Havant, Gosport, Hamble Valley and Fareham and Waterlooville.

Full East Hampshire results

Conservative - Damian Hinds - 18,509

Liberal Democrat - Dominic Martin - 17,234

Reform UK - Matthew Kellermann - 6,476

Labour - Lucy Sims - 4,967

Green Party - Richard Knight - 2,404

Hampshire Independents - Jim Makin - 364

Social Democratic Party - Sara Smith - 152