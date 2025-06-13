Calls grow for Portsmouth MPs to oppose pip reform plans

Amanda Martin MP and Stephen Morgan MP

A Portsmouth councillor has criticised both of the city’s MPs over proposed cuts to disability benefits, warning that the changes could affect “thousands” of local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to reform disability support have sparked concern after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall confirmed proposals to tighten eligibility for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the health top-up to Universal Credit (UC).

PIP provides financial support to people with long-term disabilities, mobility issues, or health conditions. It includes two components: one for daily living and one for mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the proposed changes, claimants will need to score at least four out of eight points in an assessment to qualify for the daily living component. Those who fall short could lose that part of the payment—potentially losing all their entitlement to PIP.

Parliamentary data shows that 86 per cent of the 4,500 people receiving PIP in Portsmouth could be at risk of losing some or all of the benefit.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, health and care said: “This is yet more evidence of just how unjustifiable these cruel cuts have become. With a seat in government, Stephen Morgan cannot bury his head in the sand any longer. He immediately needs to come out against these cuts and press the Government to change course before it’s far too late.

“Thousands of people in Portsmouth could see vital support stripped away, risking untold misery for many people that are barely getting by. The Government, Stephen Morgan, and Amanda Martin need to see sense and back away from these awful cuts before their devastating consequences impact so many in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Kendall has recently outlined measures to soften the proposed reforms in an effort to reassure up to 170 MPs considering a rebellion. One change would extend the transitional support period for those losing PIP from four weeks to 13 weeks.

A government source said: “These reforms will put welfare spending on a sustainable footing to ensure the safety net is there for those who need it now and into the future.

“We are putting in place measures to protect the most vulnerable while helping disabled people back to work with £1bn package of tailored support.

“Additionally, 90 per cent of people on PIP now will still be getting it by the end of this parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lib Dems oversaw punishing welfare cuts when in Coalition with the Tories. While they left people in despair, we are offering them dignity and security.”

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin said: “We will not take any lectures from the Lib Dems on welfare reform given the horrendous austerity measures they introduced when in government which targeted the most vulnerable in our society and caused untold harm.

“In contrast, Labour is ending austerity and making a record investment in our NHS, our security and our economy so Portsmouth families are better off.

“With 1 in 8 young people not in employment, education or training, the government inherited a broken social security system which we will fix so it supports those who can work to do so while protecting those who cannot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While other parties focus on making headlines, as your MPs we will focus on supporting Portsmouth people, engaging with local groups and advice agencies, and taking any issues or concerns back to Parliament.”

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North was approached for comment.