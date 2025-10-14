Co-living scheme at former Invincible Pub site moves forward

Plans for a 'co-living' accommodation block to replace the old Invincible pub in Portsea Picture: Chamberlain Gaunt

Fresh plans have been submitted for a 12-storey, 76-bed co-living development on the site of the former Invincible Pub in Wickham Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large-scale scheme, first proposed in 2018, has recently been amended by planning agents Hybrid Planning & Development on behalf of developer PVD2 Limited.

Planning permission for the project was granted in April 2022. The plans involve demolishing the disused pub to make way for a block containing 76 individual ‘bedspaces’, complemented by shared kitchens, living areas and a gym for residents. No on-site parking is included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following approval, PVD2 director Tom Vail said construction would begin once all necessary permissions, including landscaping approval, were in place.

More than three years later, the developer has now submitted a reserved matters application for landscaping, which is still being determined.

This follows a series of amendments approved in late June, covering residential and site management, land contamination, archaeological investigation and sustainable construction requirements.

Throughout the planning process the scheme has attracted criticism for its complete lack of parking provided, which was described as “ludicrous” at the time by the council leader if it’s expected to house working professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was described by councillors at the time as an exciting proposal that would reduce the city’s need for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

It also prompted opposition from housing officials as the bedrooms fall below the minimum space standards.

However, the planning officer’s report stated that “co-living” represents “a different approach to residential accommodation” from what is set out in both local and national policy.

It noted that while each unit technically meets the definition of a “self-contained flat”, providing “a toilet, personal washing facilities and cooking facilities”, the proposal is not for “76 self-contained flats” but for a single site with extensive “communal shared floor space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the development also cannot be treated as “a 76-bed HMO” since each unit is self-contained, meaning the scheme “falls between the two definitions.”

Residents can view the application using the planning reference 18/00848/OUT.