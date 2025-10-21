Community vision brings new life to Castle Road

Pete Codling with Colas staff on site | Toby Paine

Works are under way to revamp Castle Road in a bid to create a “safer” and “more vibrant” space for the city.

Once voted the “best dressed road” in Portsmouth, Castle Road is home to the iconic Clock Tower, Portsmouth High School, and is the birthplace of actor and comedian Peter Sellers.

It hosts a range of independent shops and eateries and has been celebrated for its unique, calm atmosphere since it was partly pedestrianised in 2020 to allow for social distancing.

Now, after five years, works to permanently close the road to motorists are under way, following designs by local artist and founding chairperson of the Castle Road Community Association (CRCA), Pete Codling.

His design, created in collaboration with the community, aims to reflect the character of the road.

It features a level paved surface across the street with a central pathway, new plants, and street furniture.

Mr Codling said: “This is a model of practice for the reinvention of urban spaces and collaboration between communities, residents, traders, and our local authority.

“Castle Road is a unique, quirky, thriving place with a friendly, village-like community full of small local businesses, restaurants, and cafes. The pedestrianization will make this a gem of Pompey’s retail and tourist offer.”

The works are expected to be completed before the Christmas holidays, with eight new trees due to be planted in February next year.

Other works include an archway to welcome residents and visitors to the road towards Western Parade. Additionally, the paved space outside Giuseppe’s restaurant could become home to a new decorative mosaic to mark Portsmouth’s centenary next year.

The design was adopted by Portsmouth City Council and is being delivered by Colas Limited.

The CRCA now has 90 members and has been instrumental in driving the project forward. Leadership has included local school teacher Lewis Mason and current chair Steve Tyacke of CW Framing.

Another member, Lucida Webb, communications manager at Portsmouth High School, said “we are really excited” to see the plans progress.

As one of the busiest school crossings in the city, she said the plans will “make it safer” for pupils who, in 2021, campaigned to keep the road pedestrianised.

Castle Road shops will remain open throughout the works, with access maintained for residents and business deliveries.

More information can be found on the CRCA’s website.