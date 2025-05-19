Emsworth’s Lord Raglan pub eyes new signs and lights in bid to attract more customers and boost trade

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 10:26 BST
An Emsworth pub wants permission to have new signs and outside lighting to improve trade after renovation works were given the green light.

The Lord Raglan, a grade II-listed building on 35 Queen Street, will see improvements to its signage and outside lighting on its frontage if planners approve the scheme.

Victoria Jackson of SR Signs has applied on behalf of Admiral Taverns for seven new signs and nine outside lights for the waterside pub.

The Lord Raglan Pub in Emsworth says its current signage is having a negative impact on tradeplaceholder image
The Lord Raglan Pub in Emsworth says its current signage is having a negative impact on trade | Paul Jacobs

Havant Borough Council will decide on application APP/25/00354 by June 16.

The planning statement said: “The redecoration has been proposed for the Lord Raglan because it has been several years since it has had a new signage scheme. The existing signage is showing signs of deterioration, which is affecting how the business is perceived, and ultimately is having a negative impact on trade.”

The new illuminated and non-illuminated signs include: one gable board with applied letters, one double-sided pictorial sign with new linolites, one chalkboard, two new amenity boards, one set of individual letters sign and one new gable board that will be placed on the outside of the hostelry.

The new signs wanted at The Lord Raglan Pub, Emsworthplaceholder image
The new signs wanted at The Lord Raglan Pub, Emsworth | SR Signs/LDRS

There are also two lantern-style lights and seven new floodlights to be attached to the outside of the pub. The planning statement said the lights would only be on during trading times and otherwise turned off.

Hampshire County Council’s highways team had no objection but said “the lights should be aimed towards the building face, not towards the highway, and should not exceed 600 candela per square metre.”

The council granted permission on May 12 to applicant Steve Grady of Videttes to install a new emergency escape staircase over the existing parapet roof leading to the garden. The conservatory to be removed and a pergola erected. The existing rear pathway will be extended along with some additional building repairs.

The design, access and heritage statement said the two-storey, 18th-century pub, was notable for its traditional architecture and unique waterside garden. It is the only Emsworth pub with a waterside garden backing onto the Slipper Mill Pond and the River Ems. The building is made of flint and brick, with a tile roof.

