A new chapter will begin after all councils in Hampshire submit their local government reorganisation (LGR) proposals, which would inevitably lead to the merger of councils across the region.

With “extremely hard” to read business case papers that stretch up to 200 pages filled with council jargon, here is everything you need to know about LGR: the proposals on the table, what they mean for you, and the next steps moving forward.

What is LGR?

In December 2024, the government announced its plans county and district councils throughout England to be replaced with a smaller number of new unitary authorities. These new authorities would need populations of at least 500,000.

This would see councils work across Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth, and the Isle of Wight, joined to create new unitary authorities.

The white paper suggests this will result in “fewer politicians” and a more “effective state”.

Proposals

Over the past few months, councils across the region embarked on a collaborative journey to develop a sustainable proposal that benefits all Hampshire residents.

These proposals must be submitted to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government by September 26.

However, months and conversations went by, and what was meant to be a cooperative effort ended up with councils “pitted against each other”, and accusations of all kinds being thrown against one another.

The proposed options for new councils based on the local government reorganisation plans from Hampshire County Council | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

As a result, the “collaboratively” efforts were broken down, and two different groups emerged to work on separate submissions for ministers.

On one side, it involved a partnership between Hampshire County Council (HCC) and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC), while on the other side, there were the other 12 councils, excluding Gosport.

HCC and EHDC proposal

The county council, in partnership with East Hants council, developed the ‘Simpler. Stronger. Secure.’ proposal which has been identified as the “best option” for residents that ensures financial resilience, retains and improves services and offers local identity.

This option would see the creation of four unitary authorities, three on the mainland and one for the Isle of Wight. They would be organised into the following areas:

Mid-North Hampshire: Incorporating Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, Rushmoor and Winchester. West: Incorporating Eastleigh, New Forest, Southampton, and Test Valley. South-East: Incorporating Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth. Isle of Wight

The ‘12’s’ joint proposals

Three options were included under the ‘Close enough to be local, big enough to stay strong’ bussiness case which comes from joint work by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Eastleigh Borough Council, Fareham Borough Council, Hart District Council, Havant Borough Council, Isle of Wight Council, New Forest District Council, Portsmouth City Council, Rushmoor Borough Council, Southampton City Council, Test Valley Borough Council and Winchester City Council.

The councils have put forward three different options, with each authority area arranged around the hubs of Basingstoke, Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester. The three options put forward are as follows:

North Hampshire: Basingstoke and Deane, Hart, Rushmoor.Mid Hampshire: East Hampshire, New Forest, Test Valley, Winchester.South West Hampshire: Eastleigh and Southampton.South East Hampshire: Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth.Isle of Wight North Hampshire: Basingstoke and Deane, Hart, Rushmoor.Mid Hampshire: East Hampshire, Test Valley, Winchester.South West Hampshire: Eastleigh, New Forest, Southampton.South East Hampshire: Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth.Isle of Wight North Hampshire: Basingstoke and Deane, Hart, Rushmoor.Mid Hampshire: Most of East Hampshire, New Forest, Test Valley and Winchester.South West Hampshire: Eastleigh, Southampton, Totton and Eling, Marchwood, Hythe and Dibden, and Fawley sections of New Forest, and Valley Park, Nursling and Rownhams, and Chilworth sections of Test Valley.South East Hampshire: Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Clanfield, Horndean and Rowlands Castle sections of East Hampshire, and Newlands section of Winchester.Isle of Wight

‘Option 1’ has been submitted by New Forest, Test Valley, Basingstoke and Deane

‘Option 2’ was chosen by Winchester.

‘Option 1A/3’ has been submitted by the councils of Southampton, Havant, Fareham, Eastleigh, Rushmoor, and Hart.

The three options for local government reorganisation in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight being put forward by 12 councils. The image shows maps of the proposed unitary authorities, with a breakdown of the existing councils that would make up each | LDRS

Portsmouth has requested to be excluded from the LGR, despite having collaborated in the development of the business case.

Recent communications suggested that if the government forced the authority to submit a case, they would support option 1A/3.

Still, the local councils of Gosport and the Isle of Wight have their own position on the LGR.

Gosport

Gosport Borough Council has stated from the beginning its opposition to LGR and has not taken part in any collaborative working following an initial joint submission by all 15 local authorities to the government in March.

As a result, the borough council has not participated in developing any business case.

Earlier this summer, its leader Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) said: “We have said from the start that Gosport does not need council reorganisation and should be left alone.

“I firmly believe that decisions made about our borough should remain with local people who have been elected to represent the interests of our area and its residents, not by people living miles away.”

The Isle of Wight

Although the island helped to develop the options outlined in the ‘Close enough to be local, big enough to stay strong’ business case, which would keep it as a standalone council, they voted against it.

In a recent full council, the ‘Close enough to be local, big enough to stay strong’ was backed by 15 Alliance, Green, Liberal Democrat, Independent and Labour councillors.

However, the plan was rejected by 19 Conservatives, Empowering Islanders, Independent, Reform UK and independent socialist members.

East Cowes independent Cllr Karl Love said that all proposals should have been considered, including the HCC and EHDC’s ‘Simpler. Stronger. Secure’ plan.

Cllr Love said: “We should have been able to view these documents [Hampshire LGR proposal] because they were in the public domain, be it only 24 hours before, and our leader knew about it.

“All options should be considered by all councillors, even if they turn out not to be appropriate.”

It remains unclear whether the island will submit any proposal to the government.

What’s next

All submissions will be considered by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, which will determine which proposals are put forward for a public consultation stage.

After the consultation, a final decision on LGR will then be made by ministers. It is expected to be announced in the spring of 2026.

Elections for shadow authorities for the new, larger Hampshire councils will be held in 2027 before the new entities go live the following year.