Portsmouth sets out ‘least detrimental’ option for council shake-up
Councils across the country must submit their Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) proposals by 26 September.
The Labour government’s reforms would replace the current two-tier system, where counties share responsibilities with district and borough councils, with larger unitary authorities serving around 500,000 residents.
Portsmouth’s Liberal Democrat administration has opposed the plans from the start, arguing the city is financially stable and should be exempt. In its final submission the council will again urge ministers to “leave the city alone”.
A report to full council next week sets out a fall-back position should exclusion be refused. It favours a new authority combining Portsmouth with Fareham, Gosport and Havant – “Option 1”.
A “modification request” proposes adding Rowlands Castle, Horndean and Clanfield from East Hampshire, and Newlands Parish from Winchester – “Option 1A”.
The council describes Option 1A as the “least detrimental” option.