A decision on whether a new McDonald’s can be built on a nightmare road in Fareham is due to be made this week after being pushed back over road safety fears.

In April, Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee deferred its decision on whether building a new two-storey, 249 square metre drive-thru restaurant off the A27 Southampton Road could go ahead.

Planning chiefs sent the matter back to Hampshire Highways to be reassured that the roads would be safe before planning consent was given. It wanted the authority to consider the road traffic dangers it raised during its meeting on April 9.

McDonald's proposed plans for Southampton Road and Farm Road in Titchfield, Fareham

Hampshire Highways did not raise any objections to McDonald’s Restaurant Ltd’s plans to build on land near the junction of Southampton Road and Farm Road.

Published ahead of the decision-making meeting on Wednesday (May 14), the officer’s report said the main areas of debate that were raised previously were:

turning right coming from St Margaret’s roundabout

the location of U-Turn signs and ability to turn around

whether the two right turn lanes were long enough

whether the removal of the acceleration lane at Abbey Park was necessary

and the impact of the pedestrian crossing and whether this would disrupt the free flow of traffic along the A27.

The officer’s report said the local highway authority has reiterated that it has no highway safety concerns to the new proposed development.

The officer’s recommendation is to grant planning permission subject to a Section 106 payment from the developer. The money will be used to make the following road improvements on Southampton Road to access the restaurant.

The Section 106 agreement includes: a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing with modifications to the central reservation, removal of the diverge/merge lane between the Abbey Park and Farm Road junctions, widening the shared footway/cycle way between the Abbey Park and Farm Road junctions and changes to both Abbey Park and Farm Road junctions.

McDonald’s will also pay £15,000 towards the cost of the promotion and implementation of a traffic regulation order to stop U-turns along Southampton Road near Farm Road and Abbey Park Junctions.

During the public consultation, 245 letters were received which raised concerns including antisocial behaviour, litter, safety of the air cadets, noise and odour pollution.

At the April 9 meeting, Councillor Steve Dugan (Con, Hill Head), who had taught at the air cadet building next to the site, said the road layout with cars turning into the drive-thru was a problem – with cars “booting” across two lanes of traffic on Southampton Road.

Councillor Jacquie Needham (Con, Stubbington) said the road is a “nightmare” and Cllr Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) said he wanted traffic lights at the turning.

The Fareham Borough Council planning committee will decide on this planning application P/24/0456/FP on May 14.