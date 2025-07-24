Councillors call for tighter taxi safety rules after harassment case

Jacek Herbut/Pexels

Portsmouth councillors are considering new ways to tighten safety rules for taxis and private hire vehicles operating in the city, following a disturbing incident involving a woman in a Wolverhampton-plated cab that lacked CCTV.

At a recent Portsmouth City Council licensing committee meeting, members discussed a proposed policy aimed at ensuring all taxis and private hire vehicles meet the city’s stricter safety standards — regardless of where they are licensed.

The move follows an incident involving a Baffins woman who reported being harassed by a driver in a vehicle licensed in Wolverhampton. Unlike taxis licensed in Portsmouth, the car had no internal CCTV, sparking concern among councillors about so-called “cross-border” operators.

Councillor George Madgwick said national licensing loopholes had created a “massive” issue, with most councils now “scrambling” to find solutions. He proposed that firms like Veezu and Uber should only be allowed to operate vehicles in Portsmouth that meet the city's safety standards.

Cllr Madgwick also referenced Baroness Louise Casey’s national review into grooming gangs, which called for an immediate end to the use of “out-of-area” taxis. He argued that the council should be given powers to revoke or suspend operator licences if companies fail to meet local safety requirements.

Councillor Jason Fazackarley said he saw no reason to oppose the idea and asked for a timeline. It was suggested the council could start moving forward with the proposal as early as November or December this year.

Councillor Darren Sanders tabled amendments reinforcing the committee’s view that “every private hire and taxi vehicle in Portsmouth” should meet the city’s standards. He also proposed writing to local MPs, Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin, to raise the issue and press the government for national reform.

The council’s solicitor described the proposal as “interesting” and worth exploring further but cautioned that real change would require a coordinated effort between multiple local authorities. Without that, he said, the policy might struggle to make a “real impact.”