A newly refurbished play area has opened for children of all ages in Cowplain, with the design being influenced by local college students.

Cowplain Recreational Ground play area, on Padnell Road, has undergone a £129,308 makeover with the site now equipped with swings, sensory panels, spinners, slides, and an overhead gliding unit not found anywhere else in the borough. The space is fully wheelchair accessible and designed to be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.

A Cowplain playground has been given a revamp by Havant Borough Council. | Havant Borough Council

Havant Borough Council are pleased with how the area has turned out having worked closely with a student voice group at Horndean Technology College who contributed to the design.

Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration & communities, said: "I’m extremely delighted to see this play area refurbished, particularly because it has been co-designed by young people themselves. The students of Horndean Technology College have done us proud in designing a play area considering the needs of all; from toddlers to teenagers."

“Outdoor play benefits children's physical and mental health, and is a great way to stay active."

The refurbishment was funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy and was completed by Kompan Ltd.

Work will now continue in the area as the council looks to to work closely with students of Padnell Junior School to help enhance biodiversity in the area.