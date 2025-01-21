Cowplain Recreation Ground play area refurbished with help from students at Horndean Technology College

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A newly refurbished play area has opened for children of all ages in Cowplain, with the design being influenced by local college students.

Cowplain Recreational Ground play area, on Padnell Road, has undergone a £129,308 makeover with the site now equipped with swings, sensory panels, spinners, slides, and an overhead gliding unit not found anywhere else in the borough. The space is fully wheelchair accessible and designed to be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.

A Cowplain playground has been given a revamp by Havant Borough Council.A Cowplain playground has been given a revamp by Havant Borough Council.
A Cowplain playground has been given a revamp by Havant Borough Council. | Havant Borough Council

Havant Borough Council are pleased with how the area has turned out having worked closely with a student voice group at Horndean Technology College who contributed to the design.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration & communities, said: "I’m extremely delighted to see this play area refurbished, particularly because it has been co-designed by young people themselves. The students of Horndean Technology College have done us proud in designing a play area considering the needs of all; from toddlers to teenagers."

“Outdoor play benefits children's physical and mental health, and is a great way to stay active."

The refurbishment was funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy and was completed by Kompan Ltd.

Work will now continue in the area as the council looks to to work closely with students of Padnell Junior School to help enhance biodiversity in the area.

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Havant Borough CouncilStudentsWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice