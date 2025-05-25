Huge criticism has been levelled at the government ‘in the strongest possible terms’ over its decision to reject waterside redevelopment plans for Tipner West over environmental concerns.

A vision by Portsmouth City Council would see at least 800 homes, a marine employment hub, and new sea defences earmarked for Tipner West and Horsea Island East in its local plan which acts as a development blueprint for the area.

However, ministers concluded that the public benefits did not outweigh the ecological harm the development would cause, meaning the council would instead need to get approval through a detailed and more lengthy process to have any chance of going ahead.

Now, the leader of the council, Steve Pitt, has written a letter to the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, ‘to complain in the strongest possible terms about her treatment of the council’.

The council challenged the ruling in a Pre-Action Protocol letter sent which stated that the opinion was unlawful, which the council said led to the Secretary of State withdrawing two of its three grounds for rejecting the site.

But the government’s letter confirmed that as the original opinion has been formally withdrawn it cannot be subject to a judicial review. It also states that the matter is being re-considered by the Secretary of State with the intention of providing details of how to proceed ‘as soon as possible’.

In his letter, Cllr Pitt stated that the council wants to move forward with its Local Plan, including Tipner West, which works for both people and nature. It means the council is now left in limbo at a time when it needs to draw up a Local Plan to meet the city’s needs and the government's tough housing targets.

Cllr Pitt said: “We have been forced to write this letter to the Secretary of State as we cannot move forward with any proposals for Tipner West, and finalise our Local Plan, until we have clarity from the Government.

“The longer that this goes on, means a longer wait for much needed homes and jobs for local people, along with the sea defences to protect the wider area. I would urge the Government to meet with us as soon as possible so we can settle this matter and move forward constructively”

The council leader also says in his letter that it wants to move forward on delivering the City Deal which was made with the then coalition government in 2013 to create the new jobs and homes required for one of the most deprived areas of the country. He asked to meet the Secretary of State as a matter of urgency to discuss these matters.

Cllr Pitt reiterated that Portsmouth City Council continues to work closely with Natural England and the Environment Agency, alongside the RSPB and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to find a solution for the site that works for both people and nature.

The Portsmouth Local Plan is the statutory development plan that will guide development in the city up to 2040. This Plan allocates sites for development, sets targets for new homes and jobs. It also introduces city wide policies on design, greening and the climate emergency.

For more information visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/localplan