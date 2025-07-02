Early beach works proposed in new Southsea sea defence plan

A new planning application has been submitted to make changes to the ongoing Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with Coastal Partners, is seeking permission to adjust parts of the work taking place along the Southsea seafront, stretching from Long Curtain Moat in the west to Eastney Barracks in the east.

The application, which will be decided on July 9, asks to vary two existing conditions on a previously approved plan. These changes focus on sub-frontage six, a 1km section between South Parade Pier and the Coffee Cup café on Eastney Esplanade.

One of the key changes is the proposed extension of an existing drainage pipe that connects Canoe Lake to the sea. The 59 metre extension is needed due to planned beach widening in the area. Without this change, the drainage system may no longer work properly, which could affect water quality in the lake.

The Southsea Sea Defences project is a multi-million pound coastal scheme that is designed to prevent major flooding in the city over the next 100 years. Photo by Alex Shute

The council is also asking to allow some early construction work in sub-frontage six to happen at the same time as work in Sub-frontage three, something that was not previously allowed due to environmental concerns. The early works include importing and shaping beach material to form part of the new sea defences.

Special attention has been given to protecting local wildlife, especially wading birds and Brent geese that use nearby areas during the winter. Natural England has reviewed the proposals and raised no objections, as long as proper environmental safeguards are followed.

The early works are expected to take place between November 2025 and March 2026. The council says that starting these works early will help manage costs and make sure materials and equipment are available on time. It will also help monitor how the new beach performs.

No objections from the public have been received so far, and local conservation and environmental groups have also shown support for the plan.

If approved, the updated permission will help continue vital progress on a major project to protect Southsea from coastal flooding and erosion for the next 100 years.

Residents can view or comment on the plans on the council website using the planning reference 25/00374/VOC.