The former probation office in Fareham could become homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first step in restoring the former four-storey office building at 20 High Street has begun after it has been left empty for 20 years.

Applicant Peter Maunder has submitted plans for a change of use at the Grade-II listed building to Fareham Borough Council.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use for 20 High Street, Fareham c) Google Maps | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application documents said: “The change of use is a critical first step in securing the long-term future of this important heritage asset.”

Once a change of use from office use to residential is approved a subsequent planning application would follow to adapt the building for residential use.

“This application will allow the applicant the time and fortitude to deliver the works correctly and to the highest standard,” said the application form.

“The building last used as offices has no modern servicing and is at risk of continued deterioration if not brought back into beneficial use,” said the cover letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rear of the building already has parking for 15 to 20 cars although these may be reduced depending on future designs. The tarmac car park is planned to be turned into soft landscaping and gardens.

The planning officers are due to make a decision by November 17.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/