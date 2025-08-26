Government blocks Tipner West plans again over wildlife harm

Portsmouth City Council’s plans for Tipner West have been denied again by Angela Rayner, stating the benefits don’t outweigh the environmental harms.

The council’s proposal for Tipner West would have transformed the site into a marine employment hub, around 1,000 homes, transport links, flood defences and retail.

Located on the north-west edge of Portsea Island, Tipner West is a Special Protection Area (SPA) for birds and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The plans were initially refused by the minister for communities, housing and local government and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner earlier this year.

In response, the council issued a Pre-Action Protocol letter to the government – the first formal step in seeking a judicial review.

Now, after re-considering the proposal, the deputy PM has rejected it again, citing the loss of 6.5 ha of habitat, disturbance from construction and recreational disturbance.

The local wildlife trust and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds have hailed the decision.

Aerial view of the Tipner West site as it is currently. Photo: © Strong Island

Debbie Tann, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “After months of uncertainty, it is vital that this decision settles the matter. The Government has once again confirmed that Tipner West’s protected habitats must never be put on the table for development.

“At the same time, we are aware that the wider planning context is shifting in a way that could potentially undermine this decision. It is critical that the Planning & Infrastructure Bill maintains the long-standing rule that development proposals must adhere to the mitigation hierarchy – this means first avoid doing harm to nature, then seek to minimise, and only as a last resort (if there is no alternative) to compensate.

“If this rule is scrapped as part of the Planning & Infrastructure Bill, sites like Tipner West could face renewed pressure and their designations may no longer mean much.”

Carl Bunnage, RSPB England Head of Nature Policy added: “We welcome the revised opinion from Government and hope that this will now draw a firm line under the previous damaging proposals.

“Sustainable economic development does not need to be at the cost of nature. We hope that the Council will now move forward with a development that respects and celebrates the rich wildlife of Portsmouth Harbour.”

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy & city development said: “The council has received a new Imperative Reasons of Overriding Public Interest (IROPI) opinion from the Government on the Tipner West site. This comes following the withdrawal by Government of the previous opinion which they sent to us in February, and provides more details as to how they reached their decision.

“We are looking into these details and will respond in due course. In the meantime, work continues on the Portsmouth Local Plan Addendum which will include an updated policy for the site that works for both people and nature.”